Diamond, don’t worry — Tanasha

The couple have postponed their wedding

In Summary

• One fan questioned her faithfulness after she posted a video hanging out with male co-workers.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
07 June 2019 - 06:00
Tanasha with Diamond Platinumz
Tanasha with Diamond Platinumz
Image: Courtesy

Diamond Platinumz and his bae Tanasha Donna were inseparable a few months ago, but seem to have drifted apart of late.

This messes up with fans’ expectations of the popular celebrity couple. One fan even questioned Tanasha’s faithfulness to the Tanzanian artiste after she posted a video of herself hanging out with male co-workers.

She captioned it, “These are the kind of friends I have and this is us at work.”

 

In the comments, however, one fan questioned her faithfulness to her Tanzanian boyfriend.

“I think Diamond should be very careful,” @hansmagaza wrote.

Diamond and Tanasha have postponed their wedding, and Tanasha said they are taking their time to get to know each other.

However, she took the time to allay the fears of the fan by saying, “He has absolutely nothing to worry about.”

