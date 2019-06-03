MCA Tricky pays tribute to Ayeiya, prepares to rebrand

• Tricky says Ayeiya was kind to every person during his last days.
Churchill Show comedian MCA Tricky has paid a glowing tribute to fallen comedian Emmanuel Makori, aka Ayeiya.
Ayieya died two years ago in a road accident.
MCA tricky said he was still new in the industry but he learnt a lot from Ayieya.
“Ayeiya was kind to every person during his last days,” MCA Tricky told Word Is on Friday.
This is not the first time Tricky has celebrated his best friend.
On the first anniversary last year, Tricky nostalgically remembered how they would sit next to each other while performing on the road.
“Najua ulikua na mabeshte but nakumbuka you were the first to tell me ‘bro unaweza mbaya’!” wrote Tricky.
The father of one died at the peak of his career.
“Ayeiya was not always on the show but he would come and advise me on what I needed to do. He gave me hope with what I had. I would call him every time I had a problem to ask for his advice,” Tricky said.
He got his first gig through Ayeiya.
MCA Tricky is doing well in the comedy industry, both online and stand-up.
He will be rebranding this Thursday.
“When I joined comedy, I did not intend to hustle with it but with time it has grown to a point where it is not mine alone, but also for my fans,” Tricky said.
“‘It’s Me Me’ is an event to unveil what next for me as a comedian because I want to start balancing my stand-up comedy with my online content.”