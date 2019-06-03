MCA Tricky pays tribute to Ayeiya, prepares to rebrand

Churchill Show comedian MCA Tricky has paid a glowing tribute to fallen comedian Emmanuel Makori, aka Ayeiya.

Ayieya died two years ago in a road accident.

MCA tricky said he was still new in the industry but he learnt a lot from Ayieya.

“Ayeiya was kind to every person during his last days,” MCA Tricky told Word Is on Friday.

This is not the first time Tricky has celebrated his best friend.

On the first anniversary last year, Tricky nostalgically remembered how they would sit next to each other while performing on the road.

“Najua ulikua na mabeshte but nakumbuka you were the first to tell me ‘bro unaweza mbaya’!” wrote Tricky.