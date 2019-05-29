Brit rapper IAMDDB to headline first Thrift Social

Africa’s biggest fashion market Thrift Social is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a Tie & Dye theme at the GoDown Arts Centre, Nairobi on June 9, 2019.

An ode to the legacy of the fashion fad prevalent with the rise of the counterculture of the ’60s and ’70s, the theme captures the spirit of the event’s humble ascent from its modest backyard market days, to reshaping Kenya’s creative art and fashion scene through its curatorial showcase.

The afternoon-long market will be an immense fashion experience striving to foster opportunities and possibilities within the Kenyan creative ecosystem.

The artist line-up this year reflects a blend of sounds, starkly distinct but all denoting the market’s consistent focus on featuring innovative, progressive, and up and coming artistes.

British rapper-singer IAMDDB—the Shade hitmaker with a fierce blend of soulful hip hop, pounding trap and swirling urban jazz—will headline alongside an eclectic Kenyan lot including soulful R&B singer Karun, the Lianne Le Havas-esque vocal stunner Wanja Wohoro, and mood-setting DJs Mix Master Lenny, TAIO and Shishi.

Coinciding with the fourth-year milestone will be an all curated Thrift Store and a Vitimbi fashion installation by one of the founders of Thrift Social – Oliver Asike.

Vitimbi is his first fashion brand, which draws a lot of inspiration from the city’s street culture, government, middle class and low-income communities. The stylist-cum-designer will through Vitimbi introduce his fashion venture set to reimagine Kenya’s apparel scene to Thrifters onboard.

His unique approach upcycles second-hand clothing and recycled fabrics to make new garments.

His vision is to transform Vitimbi into Africa’s first slow fashion streetwear brand through the continent’s long-held narrative of sustainability.