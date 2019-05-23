Failed salon? Come see it shine — Vera

Socialite Vera Sidika has dismissed reports that her salon Vera Sidika Beauty Parlor (VSBP) is not making any money for her.

"My business is doing well and I have been doing well and I wouldn't be in the office if my salon is falling down," Vera told Word Is yesterday.

Vera has been out of the country for months, and rumours have been going around that her salon was closed after many noticed that the Instagram page was inactive for quite a while.

The beauty parlour was opened a year ago, and a few months later, Vera took to social media to advertise vacancies at the posh salon.

This deepened the rumours of her business failing more. Many speculated that she was unable to run it. But she has resurfaced and assured her clients that her salon is still open.