Abstainers are wife material, wed them fast, says Burale

Pastor Robert Burale has asked men to appreciate women who abstain from sex before marriage very seriously, as they are a rare gem.

Speaking during a live video alongside Annitah Raey, Burale said any woman who says no to sex before marriage is wife material, and any man should wed such a woman as soon as possible.

"Any time a woman asks you for sex, if you have not paid for her dowry, deny her until you two wed because a woman who keeps her thighs closed is definitely wife material," he said.