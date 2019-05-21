Naiboi now also called ‘Morgan’

Singer Naiboi has changed his name to Naiboi Morgan after working with Jamaican reggae stars Morgan Heritage in their upcoming charity project, 'Tomorrow's Leaders Festival'.

Naiboi announced he is working with Morgan Heritage on Instagram after performing at the Wasafi Festival on New Year.

"Getting a call from my brothers and telling me I caught their attention at the show, and that they had to meet me, they love what I do and believe in what I stand for is just way beyond my imagination given that am a huge fan!" Naiboi wrote.

The '2 in 1' hitmaker said he is working on his first album, titled 'Wiser'. "This album will have so many collaborations, so to my fans, they should expect great music," he said.

Asked if he will change his music style, Naiboi said he will be doing Caribbean vibes and reggae as well.