'Kenya' is for fellow citizens — Guardian Angel

Gospel artiste Guardian Angel has released a new song, titled 'Kenya'.

"This song is a reminder to my fellow countrymen that God loves Kenya and it's a beautiful country," Guardian told Word Is yesterday.

The 'Hadithi’ hitmaker, who once lived as a street child, has been making waves since last year with songs like 'Utafurahia' and 'Wakati wa Mungu'.

In his new jam, he encourages Kenyans to continue working hard to make the country a better place for us and the generation to come.

"Despite the many challenges we have, Kenya is still a blessed country with many opportunities, a rich history and very hardworking citizens," he said.

"We should continue to pray and work hard to make it a better place for us and generations to come. A big thank you to the team at The Presidential Music Commission for bringing this idea to life."