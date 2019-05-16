Troubled past made Mr Seed contemplate suicide

"I used to stay indoors most of the times alone for like a week without leaving the house. I tried to commit suicide but it didn’t work, and it’s from there I started praying, going to Karura forest every morning by foot just to pray," he said.

During this time, Mr Seed used to stay in Ruaka. Mr Seed went through depression all alone and when asked how he handled it, he said, "I had no one to talk to… It was just me and God."

Some of the lyrics from the song Simama are:

"Nilipata taabu dunia iliyonisukuma kwa corner / Nilipata taabu nikaona kujitoa uhai ndo bora / Mungu wa Abrahamu alijitokeza mwenyewe tu / Akaniambia mwanagu usijali niko na wewe / Ata wanadamu wakaniangusha nibebe tu / Sitajali nipo salama nikiwa na wewe"

(I had a lot of tribulations that pushed me to the corner / I had problems that I even thought committing suicide was better / God of Abraham came through and said / He was with me even when everyone has left me.")

Fans have reacted to the song, saying how blessed most of them are.

Bellar said, "It reminds me of the many times I almost crawled like a baby, giving up in here. I'm gonna stand in Jesus name. This got me deep. God bless you, Mr Seed."

Asin said, "God is going to continue to bless you and raise you to greater heights... You are a true definition of God's work through the ups and downs you've been through, and your faith has remained steadfast in God.... More blessings."