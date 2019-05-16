Pinye shrugs off Khaligraph claim

DJ Pinye has chosen not to respond to rapper Khaligraph Jones, who slammed him for disregarding him when he was still struggling to make ends meet.

"Those things don't move me and I don't want to comment about the whole issue," Pinye told Word Is yesterday.

Khaligraph shared a TBT photo of himself on a bicycle back in the day, exposing DJ Pinye for having been too proud to play his music on the famous music show 'The Beat'.

"Izi ndio Zile Siku Dj Pinye Hakua anataka Kucheza Wimbo Zangu kwa the Beat, Maisha ilikua imeenda vibaya mpaka nikarudi Bondo kuedesha Blacky Na kuuza Rabuoni. Akwende uko mbali sana," he wrote on Instagram.

The two previously clashed when DJ Pinye said he wouldn't play Khaligraph's and DNA's music. In response, Khaligraph said, "I used to make mediocre music so he couldn't play my mediocre music on his TV show."