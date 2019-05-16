Bahati confirms his wife is pregnant again

• Bahati shared a photo from Diana’s recent baby bump shoot
Bahati has finally confirmed that his wife Diana Marua is pregnant again.
The two have been keeping their second pregnancy a secret, but Diana’s bulging baby bump has ‘betrayed’ them.
Bahati and his wife recently went on a 'babymoon' in Dubai, where they kept sharing photos on social media, and fans noticed Diana was indeed pregnant.
The father of two shared a photo from Diana’s recent baby bump shoot, thanking God for another blessing.
He captioned it, "Been Working Hard. I thank God for another blessing coming. Congratulations Diana."
Diana responded with a photo saying, "Dear God, 2019 is Indeed my Year. You have Blessed me too much. Thank you for this angel in my womb."
Friends also joined in to congratulate them. Mr Seed's wife said, "Congratulations to them because a baby is a blessing."
Akothee wrote, "Bahati tena tena, ya pili na mimi bado nangangana mpaka baraka card ujaswe,congratulations my darlings."