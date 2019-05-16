Bahati confirms his wife is pregnant again

Bahati has finally confirmed that his wife Diana Marua is pregnant again.

The two have been keeping their second pregnancy a secret, but Diana’s bulging baby bump has ‘betrayed’ them.

Bahati and his wife recently went on a 'babymoon' in Dubai, where they kept sharing photos on social media, and fans noticed Diana was indeed pregnant.

The father of two shared a photo from Diana’s recent baby bump shoot, thanking God for another blessing.