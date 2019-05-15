Njeri discusses spoken word in Minnesota

He requested permission to study the poem with his class 5th & 6th Graders. “Being able to bring a living poet who, despite having come from Africa, was speaking on issues relatable to our everyday reality was a great opportunity, which I felt would have a great and lasting impact on the students,” Dr Hainlen said.

Njeri’s hope as she started the two-week programme was that she would change the perception of the young students, who admitted at the onset that they found poetry boring and un-relatable.

Njeri performed her three studied poems from her collection, as well as a new one she had written during her visit: an ode to Prince — the celebrated award-winning musician who is a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“I had a wonderful time teaching, talking and sharing the beauty of words and power of poetry with all your students in what was for me, a time to have my work taken apart," Njeri said upon her return to Kenya last week.

"To bear witness to how each student interpreted the words to their world was one of the most joyous moments of life as a poet."