I’ve been fighting depression over spats with wife — Josh - Josh

Josh, alias Manio of the former music duo Amos and Josh, says he has been fighting depression.

"The last three months, things in my life were not so rosy," Josh told Word Is yesterday.

He says he had disagreements with his wife and it got to a point he found himself depressed.

"Out of that lowest moment came this beautiful song 'Light my way', which is a high for me. I would feel sick or have high fever, but when I go to the hospital, the doctor would not find any disease," he said.