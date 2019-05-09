Kabi wa Jesus and wife gift mothers Nanyuki holiday

As we head into Mother's Day, gospel singer and comedian Kabi wa Jesus and his wife Milly have set the bar by taking their mothers for a holiday in Maiyan Nanyuki, Laikipia county.

The couple have been sharing videos of them having fun with their mums on their YouTube page.

In one of the videos, the parents share the background of their children. Milly's mother says her daughter could not read a three-letter word in class three and four because she was neglected by her teachers.

"I had to change her from the school and kept her home for two months to decide the best school for her," she said.

Eventually, Milly was well trained and she learnt everything very fast. She got 420 marks in class eight and went to Pangani Girls School, where she scored grade A.

Milly encouraged parents to realise their children's problems before mocking them. "You can make it to what you want to be," she said.

Kabi's mother said her son was so naughty though very bright."There was a time a teacher called me to school plus my son and gave me a letter he had sent to his classmate in class three," she said.

"Inside the letter was a Sh10 coin, and when asked, Kabi said he loved the girl and that he felt good when he sees her."