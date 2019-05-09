RAMADHAN RULES

Diamond told to stay ‘clean’ over the holy month

Singer's fans told him to stay holy and stay away from his girlfriend Tanasha

• Comedian Idris Sultan was among the first people to advise him to stay ‘clean’.

Tanasha and Diamond Platnumz
Image: Courtesy

Diamond Platnumz has been criticised by fans for spending time with his Kenyan bae Tanasha Donna during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Muslims marked the start of Ramadhan, a sacred Islamic religious period of fasting, on Monday.

The singer shared a photo with his girlfriend, dressed in Islamic attire and captioned it, "Ramadhan Mubarak...Nishatoka mchulia Mazagazaga ya kuvaa mwezi wa Ramadhani na Skukuu kwa .Mpeleke wako ukamchukulie nawe!"

Diamond's fans told him to stay holy and stay away from his girlfriend Tanasha. Comedian Idris Sultan was among the first people to advise him to stay ‘clean’.

"Ahhhhh kidogo nisahau, Mondi inabidi Tanasha arudi Kenyan mpaka Ramadhan iishe," he wrote.

During this holy month, Muslims are expected to refrain from consuming food, drinking liquids, smoking, and engaging in sexual relations.

ELIZABETH NGIJI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
09 May 2019 - 05:00

