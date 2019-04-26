Mike Sonko steps out in a Versace gold lapel pin

Fashion pundits are raising their eyebrows over Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's love for Versace, an Italian luxury fashion company.

On Wednesday, the flamboyant governor was photographed at the Senate Devolution Committee, where he had placed a gold Versace brooch lapel pin on the right-side lapel of his navy blue suit.

Sonko was defending his failure to appoint a deputy governor for the last 15 months, which he said it is “a non-issue”.

However, what caught the attention of observers besides his usual swag was the Versace lapel pin.