Mike Sonko steps out in a Versace gold lapel pin

• Sonko was photographed at the Senate Committee with a gold Versace brooch lapel pin on the lapel of his navy blue suit.
Fashion pundits are raising their eyebrows over Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's love for Versace, an Italian luxury fashion company.
On Wednesday, the flamboyant governor was photographed at the Senate Devolution Committee, where he had placed a gold Versace brooch lapel pin on the right-side lapel of his navy blue suit.
Sonko was defending his failure to appoint a deputy governor for the last 15 months, which he said it is “a non-issue”.
However, what caught the attention of observers besides his usual swag was the Versace lapel pin.
The pin can be bought online for USD10 (Sh1,000). The description for the pin states that Versace Brooch Lapel Pin is a “Vintage from before 2000 and is approximately 1.7 inches”.
However, Versace has a more popular pin from their more glamorous line called Versace Team logo that goes for USD 197 (Sh19,700).
The website praises the pin for its “glamorous details and impeccable craftsmanship, which carries onto their accessory collections. This luxurious pin sports the Versace Team logo, letting the world know who you are rooting for. Featuring a bar pin fastening and a logo plaque bordered with gold-tone hardware”.
Early this month, Governor Mike Sonko again caused a stir online after he stepped out wearing Versace from head to toe. This was during a meeting with Nairobi residents at the City Hall. The politician, who’s known for his flashy lifestyle, wore a black pair of jeans, a long-sleeved Versace shirt worth Sh3,300, Versace loafers worth Sh10,046 and designer shades.