Aggie the Dance Queen 'relished' Coke Studio

Her catsuit-encased gyrations caused a sensation in Sauti Sol's 'Short N Sweet'

She put her career to the test on Coke Studio Africa's gruelling schedule.

Aggie The Dance Queen’s life changed after her catsuit-encased gyrations caused a sensation with a scene-stealing appearance in supergroup Sauti Sol's clip for their hit 'Short N Sweet'.

The video vixen went viral when her Odi dance moves made her the kind of celebrity rarely seen in the African dance world

She got to put her career to the test on Coke Studio Africa's gruelling schedule, which featured many artistes, singers and dancers collaborating to show off Africa at its best.

It was a challenge she relished. "It was an amazing prospect because I got to show my work, skills and creativity. I got to work with so many African artistes — the best singers, dancers and directors; it was an unforgettable experience,” she said.

 

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
26 April 2019 - 04:00

