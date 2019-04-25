SOCIAL BYTE

Fundi frank involved in freak accident

Fashion guru was run over by an SUV

In Summary

• His ankle is swollen and he can't walk well

Celebrity fashion guru Fundi Frank, known for his bespoke designs, is in need of your prayers.

Frank is nursing injuries after a freak accident over the weekend. Taking to social media, Frank updated his fans, saying, “It has been one of those crazy holidays. I still have a swollen ankle and I still can’t walk well.”

Adding, “I was run over on Sunday by an SUV with a very very drunk driver behind the wheels at a certain parking lot. Still following up on the drunk driver’s issue and my well-being. So far so good. God is good.”

Fundi Frank fans joined in to wish him a quick recovery.

Awinja said, "Oh No, pole sana Frank," while singer Ginideal wrote, "Pole Fundi, quick recovery."

Sasa
2 days ago
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
25 April 2019 - 05:00

