Tallie punishment uncovered talent

Taurus Musik’s newest signee Tallie says she discovered her singing talent after a punishment in school.

"We have mass once a week and everyone was required to attend without fail. I was a few minutes late on one day and my teacher punished me by asking me to sing the Psalm during the service," Tallie told Word Is.

Her friends complimented her, and that is how she began looking at music as a career and not as an option.