Tallie punishment uncovered talent

Taurus Musik’s newest signee Tallie says she discovered her singing talent after a punishment in school.
"We have mass once a week and everyone was required to attend without fail. I was a few minutes late on one day and my teacher punished me by asking me to sing the Psalm during the service," Tallie told Word Is.
Her friends complimented her, and that is how she began looking at music as a career and not as an option.
She dropped her first club banger, termed ‘Like That’, which has gained a good number of views since its release. The jam, which was inspired by love, is about a girl expressing her dedication to her partner, especially when they’re engrossed in each other’s company.