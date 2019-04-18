Mr Bean flew Nairobi-bound plane after pilot blacked out

Airborne and in the company of the actor, his ex-wife Sunetra Sastry and their two children, Ben and Lily, the pilot unexpectedly passed out. On noticing that the pilot had closed his eyes and slumped back in his seat, Mr Bean and his wife moved to the front of the plane and tried to revive him.

"The Cessna, now lurching from side to side, started to lose altitude rapidly," Mr Bean stated. Although the comedian had never flown a plane before, he took the controls in the hope of saving the situation.

The pilot regained consciousness a few minutes later, and he was apparently oblivious of what had happened.

The family's holiday trip to Wilson Airport in Nairobi, nevertheless, continued without a hitch and they landed safely.