I have never been to a witch doctor — Alvindo

Upcoming artiste Alvin, alias Alvindo, has come out to talk about his controversial song 'Takataka'.

"The song basically talks about what I was going through at that particular moment," Alvindo told Word Is on Tuesday.

The song was released three months ago and has already managed to scoop over one million views on Youtube.

Alvindo says he was expressing himself using the song. "There is freedom of expression and that is what I was doing as a Kenyan. I dedicated the song to my ex-girlfriend, who had left me," he said.

The lyrics include: