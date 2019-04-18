BREAK-UP SONG

I have never been to a witch doctor — Alvindo

Singer says his controversial lyrics were a way of adding flavour to the song

In Summary

- Alvindo says he was expressing what he was feeling at that moment

Alvindo
Alvindo
Image: Courtesy

Upcoming artiste Alvin, alias Alvindo, has come out to talk about his controversial song 'Takataka'.

"The song basically talks about what I was going through at that particular moment," Alvindo told Word Is on Tuesday.

The song was released three months ago and has already managed to scoop over one million views on Youtube.

 

Alvindo says he was expressing himself using the song. "There is freedom of expression and that is what I was doing as a Kenyan. I dedicated the song to my ex-girlfriend, who had left me," he said.

The lyrics include:

We are unapologetic for our actions - Sauti Sol

MUSIC boy band Sauti Sol has no apologies to make after all its corporate sponsors pulled out of their potential sponsorship for the quartet. On ...
Sasa
4 years ago

"Unakataa kua dem yangu Naenda kwa mrogi nakuroga Unakufa na nakuja kwa mazishi yako kukula na kukunywa nikuchekee ukizikwa."

Which can be translated as: "You refuse to be my girlfriend, I go to a witch doctor and bewitch you, you die and I attend your funeral. I eat and drink as I enjoy you being buried."

Asked about the lyrics, Alvindo said, "It was a way of adding flavour to the song. I have never been to a witch doctor and I don't intend to do so," he said, adding that he is now focusing on the future.

He defended his song, saying it is not meant to incite anyone. "Even before the song, there have been breakup stories and people have been left, including myself, and so I have not incited anyone."

 

He is looking forward to releasing more music in future.

Speaking about the song, executive producer KRG Don said, "Each song has a target audience, and that is why people even released a remix of the song because it was fun with no intentions of inciting anyone. Everyone has a right to choose the kind of music to listen to." 

TO PUT TAKA TAKA AS YOUR SKIZA TUNE SMS - SKIZA 7630280 TO 811 FOR VERSE 1 SMS - SKIZA 7630281 TO 811 FOR CHORUS SMS - SKIZA 7630282 ...

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
18 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. I have never been to a witch doctor — Alvindo
    4h ago Word Is

  2. Because You Said So holds 27th Edition
    4h ago Society

  3. Dunda Majuu offers lucky eight Santorini trip
    4h ago Society

  4. Jua Cali, Samaki Mkuu and Romantico release 'Baila Baila'
    22h ago Word Is

  5. Terence’s wife lost baby while 13 weeks pregnant
    22h ago Word Is

Latest Videos