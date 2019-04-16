SAFARICOM-SPONSORED

All-star African lineup for Jazz

Festival to be held on May 1 at the Carnivore Grounds, Nairobi

In Summary

• Event will be headlined by renowned drummer Paco Sery from Ivory Coast and noted keyboardist and vocalist Cheick Seck from Mali.

• Over the years, the festival has been headlined by a stellar lineup of African musicians.

Safaricom CEO Bob Colymore with Boniface Maina
Safaricom yesterday released the lineup for the upcoming International Jazz Day concert to be held on May 1 at the Carnivore Grounds, Nairobi.

The concert, themed “Celebrating African Jazz”, will be headlined by renowned drummer Paco Sery from Ivory Coast and noted keyboardist and vocalist Cheick Seck from Mali.

They will be joined on stage by Kenyan acts Nairobi Horns Project, Shamsi Music, Kato Change and the Change Experience, Jacob and Kavutha Asiyo, and the Ghetto Classics.

Over the years, the festival has been headlined by a stellar lineup of African musicians, including Salif Keita and Fatoumata Diawara from Mali, Jimmy Dludlu and the late Hugh Masekela from South Africa, Kunle Ayo from Nigeria and New York-based Cameroonian artiste Richard Bona.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
16 April 2019 - 05:00

