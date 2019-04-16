All-star African lineup for Jazz

Safaricom yesterday released the lineup for the upcoming International Jazz Day concert to be held on May 1 at the Carnivore Grounds, Nairobi.

The concert, themed “Celebrating African Jazz”, will be headlined by renowned drummer Paco Sery from Ivory Coast and noted keyboardist and vocalist Cheick Seck from Mali.

They will be joined on stage by Kenyan acts Nairobi Horns Project, Shamsi Music, Kato Change and the Change Experience, Jacob and Kavutha Asiyo, and the Ghetto Classics.