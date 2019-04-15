Caps and shades a trademark for 'introvert' Nameless

David Mathenge, aka Nameless, says the reason he is always in a cap and shades is to fit his status of being a celebrity.

"What most people do not know about me is that I am an introvert, and that's why I am always in a cap and shades," Nameless told Word Is on Friday.

"It is a subconscious way to deal with the introvert me 'coz I am in the industry where I have to get the full attention, which is not my thing."

Many fans might have asked themselves what’s up with the hats all the time, even when it’s too hot to wear a hat.