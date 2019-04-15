STAGE PRESENCE

Caps and shades a trademark for 'introvert' Nameless

Singer says attention is not his thing

In Summary

- Nameless says he wears caps because he is an introvert

Nameless
Image: Courtesy

David Mathenge, aka Nameless, says the reason he is always in a cap and shades is to fit his status of being a celebrity.

"What most people do not know about me is that I am an introvert, and that's why I am always in a cap and shades," Nameless told Word Is on Friday.

"It is a subconscious way to deal with the introvert me 'coz I am in the industry where I have to get the full attention, which is not my thing."

 

Many fans might have asked themselves what’s up with the hats all the time, even when it’s too hot to wear a hat.

A few years ago, Nameless apparently shared a photo of himself without a hat, baring his gudu forehead.

He captioned it: "#TeamForehead mpo??? Tag anyone with a gudu forehead and tell them its ok ata Nameless ana yake!!!"

Nameless is one of the greatest artistes in Kenya and a veteran in the music industry. Currently, he is ruling the airwaves with a remix of his first-ever song 'Megarider', featuring Khaligraph Jones.

"I wanted to give a new spice of the song because it is 20 years since I did it and I chose Khaligraph because I wanted to do it with a new generation of arstistes," he said.

He promised to do a couple of remixes of his older songs with different artistes.

Song: MEGARIDER (remix) Written and performed by Nameless and Khaligraph Jones Produced by Cedo BGV. Lydia Ndwiga mixed and mastered by Ogopa ...

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
15 April 2019 - 00:59

