Air France hosts bowling party

Air France hosted a bowling party at the Village Market to appreciate travel agents for their support. This was part of the Airline's first anniversary celebrations on the Kenya route.

Air France last year resumed flights to Nairobi after an 18-year hiatus. The party came hot on the heels of Air France’s recent announcement to launch two additional weekly flights to Nairobi, beginning April 1. The move will see the airline operate five weekly flights in total, with plans to soon start a daily operation.

The increased flights between Charles de Gaulle Airport and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport are part of the airline’s strategy to expand its African network.

“We will be increasing our flights on the Paris-Nairobi route to five flights a week. We further plan to launch daily flights in 2020,” Air France EA general manager Arthur Dieffenthaler said.