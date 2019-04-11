Lover? No, Nandy is my older sister - Willy Paul

• The two have now worked on two singles, the latest being 'Hallelujah.
• Star says 'Hallelujah' is not a gospel song but a love song, and as an artiste, his work is to sing.
Controversial gospel singer Willy Paul has responded to claims that he and Tanzanian songbird Nandy are an item.
"Nandy is my older sister, whom I respect so much," Willy Paul said in an interview with presenter Ali.
The two have now worked on two singles, the latest being 'Hallelujah', where Nandy is seen dancing vigorously on Willy as she holds his hair, which left many wondering if Willy Paul is a gospel artiste.
Willy Paul said some people had called him out, saying that he should reintroduce himself as a secular artiste.
"Hallelujah is not a gospel song but a love song, and as an artiste my work is to sing," he said.
Gospel artiste Ringtone was also on his case, and even went further to claim that he had sued him.
Asked to comment on Ringtone's attack on social media, Willy Paul refused to respond to the things that Ringtone has been saying about him.
He said he will be signing two male artistes on his record label, called 'Saldido'.
SONG : HALLELUJAH WILLY PAUL AND NANDY AUDIO KIMAMBO/SALDIDO INTERNATIONAL MASTERED BY LAIZER #WillyPaul #Nandy #Bonfiredeals ...
Law is not for me, says Corazon Kwamboka