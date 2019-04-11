Lover? No, Nandy is my older sister - Willy Paul

Willy Paul said some people had called him out, saying that he should reintroduce himself as a secular artiste.

"Hallelujah is not a gospel song but a love song, and as an artiste my work is to sing," he said.

Gospel artiste Ringtone was also on his case, and even went further to claim that he had sued him.

Asked to comment on Ringtone's attack on social media, Willy Paul refused to respond to the things that Ringtone has been saying about him.

He said he will be signing two male artistes on his record label, called 'Saldido'.