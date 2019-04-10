Some said I'd be nothing — Nyce Wanjeri

• She vowed to free her children from such and bring them up in a positive environment.
Actress Nyce Wanjeri says she grew up around negativity even from her own relatives.
"I vividly remember the number of times I'd overhear some relatives claim I would not amount to anything," she wrote on Instagram.
"They didn't care that I could hear them and that they are speaking to my spirit. 'Kaschana kana macho kubwa na kamwili ni kijiti, mdomo kiherehere tu'."
"This really messed up my self-confidence. At a young age, I vowed to bring up my young ones in an environment full of positive vibes, letting them know that they do not need people's approval to know their worth, intelligence or beauty. I went through it so that they don't have to," she said.
