DISPROVING CRITICS

Some said I'd be nothing — Nyce Wanjeri

Harsh words took a big hit on her self-confidence

In Summary

• She vowed to free her children from such and bring them up in a positive environment.

Nyce Wanjeri
Nyce Wanjeri
Image: courtesy

Actress Nyce Wanjeri says she grew up around negativity even from her own relatives.

"I vividly remember the number of times I'd overhear some relatives claim I would not amount to anything," she wrote on Instagram.

"They didn't care that I could hear them and that they are speaking to my spirit. 'Kaschana kana macho kubwa na kamwili ni kijiti, mdomo kiherehere tu'."

She vowed to free her children from such and bring them up in a positive environment.

Shiro leaves Auntie Boss after ‘contract dispute’

Award-winning actress Nyce Wanjeri, alias Shiro of Auntie Boss, will no longer be in the programme, as her three-year contract has expired.Shiro ...
Sasa
6 months ago

"This really messed up my self-confidence. At a young age, I vowed to bring up my young ones in an environment full of positive vibes, letting them know that they do not need people's approval to know their worth, intelligence or beauty. I went through it so that they don't have to," she said.

‘Mama, I made it!’ Shiro of Auntie Boss bags TV prize

The 6th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) went down at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday. As usual, ...
Sasa
7 months ago
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
10 April 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. The Great British Bake Off is coming to Kenya
    1h ago Food

  2. Boy 18, engaged to his mothers best friend, 39
    6h ago Lifestyle

  3. India's Bollywood plays starring role in Modi's re-election ...
    3h ago Entertainment

  4. Battle over when and where you see movies
    4h ago Entertainment

  5. Uhuru’s family throws party for Zarika
    12h ago Word Is

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES