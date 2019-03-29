NOD TO THE 254

Kenyan model featured in Morgan Heritage's video

Marion Wangechi Atkins stars in reggae band's new music video

In Summary

• Sources say she bagged seven-figure cheque for the role

Marion Wangechi
Image: courtesy

Morgan Heritage has been applauded for going all Kenyan in their video 'Pay Attention', featuring Patoranking.

The video, which just got released, features Kenyan models under Ajumas agency. The lead model on the video is a Kenyan, Marion Wangechi Atkins.

Marion becomes the first Kenyan model to feature in a video of a Grammy-winning artiste. She is a pastry chef and also doubles up as a model.

Marion, who went to Mary Leakey Girls School, was head-hunted by the group for the lead role.

"It's an amazing feeling. It's really been a stepping stone in my modelling career," Mary says.

Apart from the models, the technical crew involved in producing the video was also Kenyan, including Kevin Bosco, known for other big videos in Kenya.

While it's not yet established how much she was paid for her role, sources close to the group reveal she got a handsome cheque in the range of seven figures.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
29 March 2019 - 00:00

