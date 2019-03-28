My soul has been bitter with people - Anne Ngugi

BBC journalist Anne Ngugi and her daughter, Angel Wanjiru are set to release a song next month.

"The song is a collaboration between, my daughter, Angel, singer Deno and I. We are basically talking about the human soul," Anne Ngugi told Word Is on Tuesday.

Having been hurt in the past, Anne says she thought of how she had been bitter with people but got to a point she asked God to give her peace to be able to love everyone.

"I now find it easy for me to even pray with a clean heart. At that time when my heart was bitter, I was not at peace," she said.

Anne has spoken on numerous occasions about how people she termed as friends gave her a cold shoulder after she was fired from her media job, years ago.

She recalled how her bosses refused to pick up her calls every time she called them and was forced to sell one of their cars; a Mercedes Benz because they, (her and hubby) couldn’t maintain it.

She has since moved on and is content with her new workplace, saying the past was a learning experience to her career.

“I lost people I thought were my friends. I even called former colleagues to hook me up with jobs, but they ignored me. That was hard to believe. People change a lot especially when you have nothing to give anymore.”