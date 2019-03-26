H_art the Band eyes new album

H_art The Band is working on a new album. Speaking to Word Is on Thursday, they said they are excited about the project.

"That is the best thing we are doing this year, as well as working on collabos with big brands," they said.

The 'Uliza Kiatu' hitmakers asked artistes to continue making good music. "If a song is good, it is going to be played. For the producers, let us not deny our artistes an opportunity to have their music listened to," they said.

The three-member band comprises Mordekai Kimeu, Kenneth Muya and Wachira Gatama. They met in 2012 at the Kenya National Theatre and later joined Sauti Academy, where they graduated in 2014.

They established their own music label a few years ago. The band had been signed up to Penya Africa for three years, which has been responsible for their music recording and releases.