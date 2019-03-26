Emily Kimani helps youth to stay sober in Kiambu

Gukena newsreader Emily Kimani has rallied well-wishers to help jobless, drug-abusing youths at her village in Kiambaa-Muguga location, Kabete constituency.

Emily shared the story of 42 youths on Facebook and drew concern from Good Samaritans, including an engineer, who donated cash.

Later she approached area MP James Githua, popularly known as Wamacukuru, who donated a machine and a water tank.

"The MP is pushing for the youths to be given adequate space to start a carwash," Emily said.