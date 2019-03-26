Emily Kimani helps youth to stay sober in Kiambu

Gukena newsreader helps 42 jobless youth get carwash business
Gukena newsreader Emily Kimani has rallied well-wishers to help jobless, drug-abusing youths at her village in Kiambaa-Muguga location, Kabete constituency.
Emily shared the story of 42 youths on Facebook and drew concern from Good Samaritans, including an engineer, who donated cash.
Later she approached area MP James Githua, popularly known as Wamacukuru, who donated a machine and a water tank.
"The MP is pushing for the youths to be given adequate space to start a carwash," Emily said.
She said she was touched by Wamacukuru's act of kindness and shed tears of joy.
"I was overwhelmed with emotions. When I was given the microphone to address the gathering at Muguga Polytechnic, I was shocked and ran short of words," Emily said.
The media personality is planning to work with the local administration to bring change to Kabete youths and Kiambu county as a whole.
"I want to stop drug abuse among youths. I want to give youths hope by empowering them and providing them with a source of income. I want to end untimely deaths resulting from suicide," she said.
She advised youth who engage in drugs to desist from them. "There is always hope for tomorrow. Mend your future today so you can enjoy your fruits tomorrow. I've lost three youth members to suicide caused by desperation and drugs in my village," she said.
Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘