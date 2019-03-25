Leonard Bett: The singing athlete

World under 18 2,000m steeplechase champion Leonard Bett has a special gift of singing away from what most people know him for.

"One thing people do not know about me is that I can sing and I have done some songs with my sister," Bett told Word Is.

He says he takes his musical talent as a spiritual gift which he uses to reach out to people and give them hope in life.

"My sister and I started singing in high school and we recorded the first volume in 2016 titled 'Sayet' meaning prayer.

When you pray everything is possible and it engages talent which means talent comes from God."

Bett will be wearing the national colours for the third time as he heads for the world cross country championships in Aarhus, Denmark in a week’s time.

Bett, who will be flying Kenyan flag at the world event finished third timing 24:25.0 during the national trials behind winner Samuel Chebolei (24:09.8) from North Rift and Emmanuel Kiprotich from South Rift in 24:17.9.

After his successful career launch at the 2017 world under 18 championships, he went ahead to win silver at the 2018 world under 20 3,000m steeplechase when he was beaten on the line by Ethiopian Takele Nigate (8:25.35) as Bett was second in 8:25.39.

He says his parents appreciate his talents and have played a key role in his journey.