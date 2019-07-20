• The park is open daily from 06h00 to 19h00.
Nairobi is still growing fast and is rapidly becoming a ‘mega city”. Many people go through stressful challenges: in the traffic, at work and even just shopping.
In this fast and often crazy world we live in, many people like to “escape from the city” and spend time in a natural environment. The Nairobi National Park is one of those “escape to the wild” places.
Over many years, I have noted that most of us are still in “city mode” when we enter a national park, trying to see as much of the created wonders as possible. Our challenge is to quickly snap out of “city mode” into “bush mode”.
Here are a few points that work for me.
- Pray for God to show you the glory of creation
- Slow down when driving — a speed of less than 30km/h is advised
- Don’t just look at the grass and trees, look through the grass and trees
- Watch the reactions of different herbivores and birds.
- Go with the attitude of 'birdwatching', show interest in the smaller creatures, sooner or later other large creatures, such as lions could 'get in the way'
- Don’t drive too far, stop often at waterholes and wait
- Stop often in places with a good view and scan the horizon with binoculars
- Go with the attitude of “let nature come to me” rather than us trying to “catch a bit of nature”.
So why not visit the “green island in a sea of concrete”? I hope that your time in the Nairobi wild will be restful and be like a “soul tonic”, a “dawa” medicine for your innermost being.
The park is open daily from 06h00 to 19h00. For more information on the park, you can link to the following website: www.kws.org or visit the Facebook page at Nairobi National Park