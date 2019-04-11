Black hole visual unveiled by astronomers

Astronomers working on the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) on Wednesday revealed the first visual evidence of a black hole and its “shadow”.

This image of the black hole lies at the centre of the Messier 87 galaxy, in the Virgo galaxy cluster.

The black hole is located 55 million light-years from Earth and is determined to have a mass that is 6.5 billion times that of the Sun and has an uncertainty of 0.7 billion solar masses.

Despite black holes being invisible due to their extreme density and gravitational field, researchers have managed to obtain images near the point where matter and energy can no longer escape, which is referred to as event horizon.

EHT’s lead astronomer, Shepherd Doeleman said that humanity is being given its first view of a black hole, which is a one-way door out of our universe.

“This is a landmark in astronomy, an unprecedented scientific feat accomplished by a team of more than 200 researchers.”

Doeleman explained that these results would have been impossible “just a generation ago.”

“Breakthroughs in technology and the completion of new radio telescopes over the past decade have allowed researchers to now see the unseeable”.