OPPO unveils Reno 10x Zoom into Kenyan market

Chinese phone maker OPPO launched its new Reno 10x Zoom in the Kenyan market on Monday.

During the launch, PR Manager of OPPO Kenya Muthoni Wachira said it will be a catalyst for the future of OPPO’s smartphone development

"Reno will serve as the catalyst for the future of OPPO’s smartphone development, and also as an integral part of our global growth strategy for the OPPO brand in the era of intelligent connectivity," said Muthoni.

It will be available for pre-order from July 23 to 28 at OPPO shops and dealers countrywide. Pre-order buyers will receive a free premium pre-order giftbox.

The Reno 10x Zoom comes in two colours - Ocean Green and Jet Black - with both models featuring a matted texture beneath the back-glass panel

The chin of the Reno 10x Zoom measures a mere 3.5mm, resulting in an impressive screen ratio of up to 93.1 per cent.

It features a full panoramic screen, boasting a massive 6.6-inch OLED display.

The OPPO Reno 10x Zoom is equipped with a full-focal length tri-lens rear camera, including a 48MP primary lens, a 13MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP wide-angle lens.

The phone innovatively conceals the front-facing camera, soft light and back flash within a pivot-rising structure that rises on demand.

Reno 10x Zoom also boasts 4K UHD video recording at 60fps, complete with both optical and electronic image stabilization.

"Reno 10x Zoom is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, 8GB+256GB storage, and a 4,065mAh battery, which together drive outstanding high-performance user experience," Muthoni said.