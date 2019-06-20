Close

"KEEP YOUR OWN PACE"

Local tech company 'Pace' setting international standards

• Established in 2017, Pace has been able to build advanced cool tech gadgets that have been universally recognised for its great quality.

• With diverse career backgrounds that include music production and aerospace engineering, Pace has managed to bring about mutual love and passion for music.

President Uhuru Kenyatta testing headphones from Pace Africa during the France-Africa Business Forum at iHub.
Local tech Company Pace has set its own niche creating building a quality Kenyan brand in the international entrepreneurship space.

The Pace Flexx.
Its world-class products have been able to penetrate the pop-culture unlike other brands that suite the lifestyle of the African clientele.

The company boost of good quality, affordable and after sale services in the tech market.

The company launched Pace focus headphones in September 2017 and subsequently Pace mate sport earphones in December 2017.

Its other products include Pace Flexx wired headphones, Pace Live wireless headphones, Pace Mate earphones, Place Mzooca wired earphones and the Pace Powerbox.

