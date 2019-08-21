SOCIETY

Betin boss weds Museveni's niece

Culture met glamour at the high profile wedding

In Summary

• The couple met in London, UK, 20 years ago .

by MOSES MWANGI
Society
21 August 2019 - 00:00
Rosette Barungi watches as BetIn regional director William Mugambi puts a ring on her finger
Rosette Barungi watches as BetIn regional director William Mugambi puts a ring on her finger
Image: Moses Mwangi

Betin Kenya regional director William Mugambi exchanged wedding vows with his longtime lover, Rosette Barungi, on Saturday. The couple met in London, UK, 20 years ago. 

Barungi is the niece of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. The wedding took place at Nkubu Catholic Church in Meru county. The couple had earlier in the year held their traditional wedding at Mbarara, Uganda, in April.

The high-profile wedding was attended by the who's who in Uganda and Kenya, including David Muhoozi, Museveni's son, who represented his father, UPDF lieutenant-general James Mugira and Radio Africa Group chairman Kiprono Kittony. 

Cutting of the cake
Cutting of the cake
Image: Moses Mwangi
King David Mahugu and Radio Africa Group chairman Kiprono Kittony
King David Mahugu and Radio Africa Group chairman Kiprono Kittony
Image: Moses Mwangi
Nchuri Ncheke dancers perform a cultural dance as the couple's limousine enters the reception venue
Nchuri Ncheke dancers perform a cultural dance as the couple's limousine enters the reception venue
Image: Moses Mwangi
Mugambi's mother Margaret Mikua, William Mugambi, Rosette Barungi, her mother Erina Rwakanengyere and Wilson Rwakanengyere
Mugambi's mother Margaret Mikua, William Mugambi, Rosette Barungi, her mother Erina Rwakanengyere and Wilson Rwakanengyere
Image: Moses Mwangi
Kenya and China Investment Group chairman Edward Waithaka and Brenda Gatheca
Kenya and China Investment Group chairman Edward Waithaka and Brenda Gatheca
Image: Moses Mwangi
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MOSES MWANGI
Society
21 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. De Mathew's death makes Muigai afraid
    20h ago Word Is

  2. I prayed for my son but he died, says J Blessing
    20h ago Word Is

  3. Love with Ben did not work, Wa Iria's daughter says
    3mo ago Word Is

  4. Why I married wife half my age - Pastor Ng’ang’a
    6d ago Word Is

  5. Check out pastor Pius Muiru’s village mansion in Kigumo
    2yr ago Word Is

Latest Videos