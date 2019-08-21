Betin boss weds Museveni's niece

Betin Kenya regional director William Mugambi exchanged wedding vows with his longtime lover, Rosette Barungi, on Saturday. The couple met in London, UK, 20 years ago.

Barungi is the niece of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. The wedding took place at Nkubu Catholic Church in Meru county. The couple had earlier in the year held their traditional wedding at Mbarara, Uganda, in April.

The high-profile wedding was attended by the who's who in Uganda and Kenya, including David Muhoozi, Museveni's son, who represented his father, UPDF lieutenant-general James Mugira and Radio Africa Group chairman Kiprono Kittony.