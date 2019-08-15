Trueblaq marks 18th anniversary

Trueblaq Group Ltd is looking to spread its wings into East African countries as it turns 18.

Speaking during its anniversary celebrations last Thursday, chairman Peter Nduati said the company will expand by itself and through partnerships in West and South Africa.

“We have experienced phenomenal growth in the last three years with our turnover, and with profits having doubled during the period,” he said, speaking at Fairmont The Norfolk.

Present were Trueblaq CEO Jackee Ombajo, Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie and musician Nameless.

The company was founded in 2001 on the realisation that there were many untapped experiential marketing opportunities in the region.