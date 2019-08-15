SOCIETY

Trueblaq marks 18th anniversary

It wants to expand by itself and through partnerships in West and South Africa

In Summary

• The company explores experiential marketing opportunities in the region

by MOSES MWANGI
Society
15 August 2019 - 00:00
Trueblaq Group Ltd finance director Daniel Mainda, legal adviser Rosa Nduati-Mutero, Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, Trueblaq chairman Peter Nduati and CEO Jackee Ombajo
Trueblaq Group Ltd finance director Daniel Mainda, legal adviser Rosa Nduati-Mutero, Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, Trueblaq chairman Peter Nduati and CEO Jackee Ombajo
Image: Moses Mwangi

Trueblaq Group Ltd is looking to spread its wings into East African countries as it turns 18.

Speaking during its anniversary celebrations last Thursday, chairman Peter Nduati said the company will expand by itself and through partnerships in West and South Africa.

“We have experienced phenomenal growth in the last three years with our turnover, and with profits having doubled during the period,” he said, speaking at Fairmont The Norfolk.

Present were Trueblaq CEO Jackee Ombajo, Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie and musician Nameless.

The company was founded in 2001 on the realisation that there were many untapped experiential marketing opportunities in the region.

Ombajo and Kathy Gathu
Ombajo and Kathy Gathu
Image: Moses Mwangi
Trueblaq's Lenah Boke and Njeri wa Ndegwa
Trueblaq's Lenah Boke and Njeri wa Ndegwa
Image: Moses Mwangi
Centric COO Betty Obingo-Omune, marketing executive Molly Otieno and Resolution Group's Wairimu Kombo
Centric COO Betty Obingo-Omune, marketing executive Molly Otieno and Resolution Group's Wairimu Kombo
Image: Moses Mwangi
Trueblaq brand ambassadors Annette Angel, Catherine Nelly, Francisca Nzau and Mailyn Wanjiru
Trueblaq brand ambassadors Annette Angel, Catherine Nelly, Francisca Nzau and Mailyn Wanjiru
Image: Moses Mwangi
Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie and MC Philippo
Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie and MC Philippo
Image: Moses Mwangi
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MOSES MWANGI
Society
15 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Why I married wife half my age - Pastor Ng’ang’a
    23h ago Word Is

  2. Mo Sound faces bankruptcy over Sh337,000 debt
    12h ago Word Is

  3. Immaturity cost my marriage with Betty Bayo - Kanyari
    1d ago Word Is

  4. Show ‘no longer’ about Churchill
    1d ago Word Is

  5. Dan sonko pay tributes to wife
    1d ago Word Is

Latest Videos