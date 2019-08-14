SOCIETY

Lenders feted at Financial Inclusion Awards

More than 100 companies were represented

In Summary

• Event aims to recognise, celebrate and award exemplary players

by WILFRED NYANGARESI
Society
14 August 2019 - 05:00
Best Banking Loan Platform awarded to Timiza by Barclays
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI

The lending industry gathered on Friday for the Financial Inclusion Awards and Gala Dinner 2019, held at Crowne Plaza Hotel.

This is an annual event that aims to recognise, celebrate and award exemplary players making great contributions towards the growth and development of Kenya by easing financial accessibility.

 
 

The theme was the paradigm shift in driving financial inclusion in Kenya. The awards brought together almost 100 companies, from sectors including banks, microfinance, sacco, insurance, funds, health, agriculture and NGOs.

The event was organised by Asenti Events in partnership with Zenka, SBM and other companies driving financial inclusion in Kenya. 

Fini Awards 2019 head Calvin Jodisi
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Evelyne Muteti, Gideon Waihenya and Evelyn Atuya
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
SBM head of youth and women Margaret Kimani
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Mombo Sacco members Carolyne Cherop and Jotham Mumia
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Jodisi presents the winning certificate to Radoslaw and Masinde, winners of the Most Preferred Non-banking Platform
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
