Lenders feted at Financial Inclusion Awards

The lending industry gathered on Friday for the Financial Inclusion Awards and Gala Dinner 2019, held at Crowne Plaza Hotel.

This is an annual event that aims to recognise, celebrate and award exemplary players making great contributions towards the growth and development of Kenya by easing financial accessibility.

The theme was the paradigm shift in driving financial inclusion in Kenya. The awards brought together almost 100 companies, from sectors including banks, microfinance, sacco, insurance, funds, health, agriculture and NGOs.

The event was organised by Asenti Events in partnership with Zenka, SBM and other companies driving financial inclusion in Kenya.