Lyndsay Nyawira stars in Radio Africa awards

A day after crossing the 4 million mark in unique users a month on the Star website, the converged newsroom at Radio Africa got together to celebrate the best of the editorial team.

Lyndsay Nyawira won the Editorial Person of the Quarter award, emerging as the overall winner from 12 categories thanks to her frequent and fascinating stories. It was the third awarding ceremony this year, introduced to reward excellence and motivate staff.

Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo congratulated the winners and thanked the editorial team for helping the Star regain its shine.

"I'm excited on two levels. The Star is back to what it used to be. And we are breaking news first and fast," he said.