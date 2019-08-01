Close

Lyndsay Nyawira stars in Radio Africa awards

Touted as the complete journalist, she emerged as the correspondent and editorial person of the quarter

In Summary

• The awards came in the wake of the first six months of a truly integrated newsroom

by STAR REPORTER The Star
01 August 2019
Editorial Person of the Quarter Lyndsay Nyawira (far left) joins her winning colleagues in a group photo
THE WINNERS' CLUB Editorial Person of the Quarter Lyndsay Nyawira (far left) joins her winning colleagues in a group photo
Image: Ezekiel Aminga

A day after crossing the 4 million mark in unique users a month on the Star website, the converged newsroom at Radio Africa got together to celebrate the best of the editorial team.

Lyndsay Nyawira won the Editorial Person of the Quarter award, emerging as the overall winner from 12 categories thanks to her frequent and fascinating stories. It was the third awarding ceremony this year, introduced to reward excellence and motivate staff.

Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo congratulated the winners and thanked the editorial team for helping the Star regain its shine. 

"I'm excited on two levels. The Star is back to what it used to be. And we are breaking news first and fast," he said.

The Star crosses 4 million mark, to continue focusing on readers

Up to 400,000 people are visiting the Star website on a daily basis.
News
1 day ago
The Star is back to what it used to be. And we are breaking news first and fast
Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo

Director of convergence William Pike said the Star was punching above its weight, considering it did not have TV content like Nation (NTV) and Standard (KTN). "Everybody here has a story on Star or has been involved in one, so it's a collective achievement," he said.

Head of content Paul Ilado noted that the awards came in the wake of the first six months of a truly integrated newsroom since the company launched convergence. "If we can do 4 million on our website, we can probably do 5," he said.

Digital editor Oliver Mathenge handed out certificates to the winners as well as notebooks branded 'Radio Africa'. He was assisted by radio news editor Susan Kiprono.

Digital Journalist of the Quarter Daisy Njiru is awarded by Radio Africa digital editor Oliver Mathenge
Digital Journalist of the Quarter Daisy Njiru is awarded by Radio Africa digital editor Oliver Mathenge
Image: EZEKIEL AMINGA

Overall winner Nyawira was applauded as a beacon of hard work in the newsroom. "You take assignments without complaint and go the extra mile to deliver them. Your turnaround time is fast and your content has made waves across the digital and print platforms. You are the complete journalist," her citation read.

She also won the best correspondent award. Hillary Bett was a repeat winner as Designer of the Quarter, while the rest were first-timers: Lewis Nyaundi (Reporter), Antony Gitonga (Business), Daisy Njiru (Digital), Victor Imboto (Photojournalist), James Mbaka (Political), Charity Chigulu (Radio), Elizabeth Ngigi (Sasa), Meshack Kisenge (Sports), Francis Orieny (Subeditor) and Esther Mbugua (Features). 

Designer of the Quarter Hillary Bett basks in applause from managers (L-R in the back) Jemima Ngode (HR), Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo, business editor Francis Openda and director of convergence William Pike
Designer of the Quarter Hillary Bett basks in applause from managers (L-R in the back) Jemima Ngode (HR), Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo, business editor Francis Openda and director of convergence William Pike
Image: EZEKIEL AMINGA
