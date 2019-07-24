Peter Kenneth's mother bid farewell

Close friend, family and politicians gathered at Peter Kenneth’s Loreto home to pay their last tributes to Kenneth’s mother Rahab Muhuni on Sunday. Rahab died at the Aga Khan Hospital on Thursday.

Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi, a close confidant of Kenneth’s family, said Muhuni died after a long illness. Family sources said she had been in ICU since November last year and had been confined to a wheelchair for 10 years at Kenneth’s Loresho home. She had suffered a stroke on July 23, 2003, at her home in Gatanga.

Present were Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Gatanga's Joseph Nduati, Mathioya's Peter Kihara, Kesses' Swarup Mishra and Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata.