Peter Kenneth's mother bid farewell

She suffered a stroke on July 23, 2003, at her home in Gatanga

• Rahab died after a prolonged illness that confined her to a wheelchair

by Wilfred Nyangaresi
24 July 2019 - 06:00
Portrait of the late Rahab Muhuni
Portrait of the late Rahab Muhuni 
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI

Close friend, family and politicians gathered at Peter Kenneth’s Loreto home to pay their last tributes to Kenneth’s mother Rahab Muhuni on Sunday. Rahab died at the Aga Khan Hospital on Thursday.

Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi, a close confidant of Kenneth’s family, said Muhuni died after a long illness. Family sources said she had been in ICU since November last year and had been confined to a wheelchair for 10 years at Kenneth’s Loresho home. She had suffered a stroke on July 23, 2003, at her home in Gatanga.

Present were Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Gatanga's Joseph Nduati, Mathioya's Peter Kihara, Kesses' Swarup Mishra and Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata.

Artiste entertains mourners
Artiste entertains mourners
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Peter Kenneth’s wife Anne Kenneth, children Andrea Kenneth and Andrew Kenneth
Peter Kenneth’s wife Anne Kenneth, children Andrea Kenneth and Andrew Kenneth
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Rahab’s PCEA church members
Rahab’s PCEA church members
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Kesses MP Dr Swarup Mishra and Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata
Kesses MP Dr Swarup Mishra and Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Mourners celebrate Rahab
Mourners celebrate Rahab
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
