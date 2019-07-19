Tributes pour for Kadenge

Politicians, friends and family of fallen hero Joseph 'Joe' Kadenge gathered at Friends International Church on Wednesday to pay tribute.

The church was packed mostly with men of his age group. It was a joy for the family that his fellow footballers came in large numbers to celebrate the life of a well-lived legend.

The Opposition was well represented by leader Raila Odinga, NASA principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, Makadara MP George Alwada and Vihiga Senator George Khaniri.