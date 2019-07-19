Close

SOCIETY

Tributes pour for Kadenge

Football legend died on July 7

In Summary

• He was regarded as the finest footballer ever produced by Kenya

by Douglas Okiddy daggyrax
Society
19 July 2019 - 00:00
Kadenge's grandchildren Shanize and Denzel Kadenge
Kadenge's grandchildren Shanize and Denzel Kadenge
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a

Politicians, friends and family of fallen hero Joseph 'Joe' Kadenge gathered at Friends International Church on Wednesday to pay tribute.

The church was packed mostly with men of his age group. It was a joy for the family that his fellow footballers came in large numbers to celebrate the life of a well-lived legend.

The Opposition was well represented by leader Raila Odinga, NASA principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, Makadara MP George Alwada and Vihiga Senator George Khaniri.

Nathan Abuti shows a picture of the national team that he played for with Joe Kadenge
Nathan Abuti shows a picture of the national team that he played for with Joe Kadenge
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Radio presenter Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee gives joe Kadenge his last respects
Radio presenter Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee gives joe Kadenge his last respects
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Raila Odinga reads Joe Kadenge's book
Raila Odinga reads Joe Kadenge's book
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
NASA leaders Moses Wetangula (2ndL), Musalia Mudavadi and Raila Odinga with the family of Joe Kadenge
NASA leaders Moses Wetangula (2ndL), Musalia Mudavadi and Raila Odinga with the family of Joe Kadenge
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Kadenge's son Rogers Kadenge
Kadenge's son Rogers Kadenge
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
The two wives of Joe Kadenge
The two wives of Joe Kadenge
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Douglas Okiddy daggyrax
Society
19 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. I miss Bob asking us if we missed him, says Koinange
    1d ago Word Is

  2. I’d eat in the toilet to evade shamers - Lynda Nyangweso
    21h ago Word Is

  3. Atwoli's wife celebrates birthday in Seychelles
    1d ago Word Is

  4. I couldn't lie enough to be a pastor, says Andrew Kibe
    1d ago Word Is

  5. Maina Kageni Reveals 'The One Thing I Regret' About The ...
    2yr ago Word Is

Latest Videos