E Africa Got Talent judges named

Judges of the inaugural East Africa Got Talent show were announced on Saturday at the Coca-Cola office in Nairobi.

The diverse line-up of judges comprise of Jeff Koinange, a renowned media personality in Kenya, Gaetano Kagwa, a Ugandan actor and broadcaster who is well versed with the media scene, Vanessa Mdee, a Tanzanian singer and song writer credited as the first-ever Tanzanian MTV VJ, and Makeda Mahadeo, a Rwandese media personality, deejay and emcee, who is credited as the first female DJ in Rwanda.

Safaricom PLC are the title sponsors of the EAGT show, which will be aired live as from August 4 on Citizen TV.