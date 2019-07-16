Close

SOCIETY

E Africa Got Talent judges named

They are Jeff Koinange, Gaetano Kagwa, Vanessa Mdee and Makeda Mahadeo

In Summary

• Judges of the inaugural East Africa Got Talent show were announced on Saturday at the Coca-Cola office in Nairobi.

• Safaricom PLC are the title sponsors of the EAGT show, which will be aired live as from August 4 on Citizen TV.

by Wilfred Nyangaresi
Society
16 July 2019 - 00:00
EAGT Judges, Vanessa Mudee, Gaetano Kagwa, host Anne Kansiime, Makeda Mahadeo and Jeff Koinange
EAGT Judges, Vanessa Mudee, Gaetano Kagwa, host Anne Kansiime, Makeda Mahadeo and Jeff Koinange
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI

Judges of the inaugural East Africa Got Talent show were announced on Saturday at the Coca-Cola office in Nairobi.

The diverse line-up of judges comprise of Jeff Koinange, a renowned media personality in Kenya, Gaetano Kagwa, a Ugandan actor and broadcaster who is well versed with the media scene, Vanessa Mdee, a Tanzanian singer and song writer credited as the first-ever Tanzanian MTV VJ, and Makeda Mahadeo, a Rwandese media personality, deejay and emcee, who is credited as the first female DJ in Rwanda.

 

Safaricom PLC are the title sponsors of the EAGT show, which will be aired live as from August 4 on Citizen TV.

East Africa Got Talent judge Gaetano Kagwa from Uganda
East Africa Got Talent judge Gaetano Kagwa from Uganda
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Coca Cola brand ambassadors Mary Wangare, Scott Liz and Martha Waruguru
Coca Cola brand ambassadors Mary Wangare, Scott Liz and Martha Waruguru
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Youth showcase their talent
Youth showcase their talent
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Safaricom PLC brand assets manager Peter Kuria and brand experience head Zaheeda Suleman
Safaricom PLC brand assets manager Peter Kuria and brand experience head Zaheeda Suleman
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Wilfred Nyangaresi
Society
16 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Why Vera Sidika is back to black
    19h ago Word Is

  2. Bomb blast drove Hellen Muthoni's mum into depression
    19h ago Word Is

  3. Mystery as Maribe friends get texts
    7mo ago Word Is

  4. Esther Arunga apologises to parents after son's death
    5yr ago Word Is

  5. Lilian Muli cuts off her hair
    5d ago Word Is

Latest Videos