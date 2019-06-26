Valentine Cake House launches CSI foundation

Leading bakery Valentine Cake House on Sunday launched its corporate social investment wing to support communities through various initiatives.

The Naomi Kairu Foundation was established by the bakery’s founder and chef, Mathew Githua, in memory of his mother. It will award scholarships to bright but needy children.

The scholarship programme is already catering for more than 100 students in primary, secondary and higher institutions of learning. The launch took place at Suki Gardens in Kiserian.