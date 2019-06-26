Close

Valentine Cake House launches CSI foundation

Bakery founder Mathew Githua established The Naomi Kairu Foundation in memory of his mother

• It will award scholarships to bright but needy children.

by DOUGLAS OKIDDY PHOTOJOURNALIST
26 June 2019 - 00:00
Pastor Jane prays for Valentines Cake founder Mathew Githua and his family.
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Leading bakery Valentine Cake House on Sunday launched its corporate social investment wing to support communities through various initiatives.

The Naomi Kairu Foundation was established by the bakery’s founder and chef, Mathew Githua, in memory of his mother. It will award scholarships to bright but needy children.

The scholarship programme is already catering for more than 100 students in primary, secondary and higher institutions of learning. The launch took place at Suki Gardens in Kiserian.

Valentines Cake artist Kerry Wambua gifts Mathew Githua who is the founder with a potrait on behalf of Valentines Cake staff.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Comedian Ole Matope, Eye Balls Africa event planner Martin Muli and Valentines Cake operations manager Felix Nganga
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Versatile Photographers CEO David Macharia and Anchor Distributors CEO Edith Karanja
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Businessmen Richard Murui and Matthew Muroki
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Contractor Jane Kamotho and Blue Springs director Grace Kamotho
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Valentine Cake production managers Esther Wanja and Shiko Gikonyo
Image: Douglas Okiddy
