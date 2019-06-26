Trend Micro unveils channel partner

Cybersecurity solutions provider Trend Micro Incorporated recently unveiled its new channel partner programme for the sub-Saharan Africa region during a launch dinner at the Sankara Hotel.

Trend regional vice president Indi Siriniwasa said, “The launch of our new channel programme aims to incentivise partners with even greater rewards for their sales efforts, and gives them access to the technical expertise, certifications and tools they need to boost their project delivery."

Trend Micro Incorporated is a global leader in cybersecurity solutions that helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information.