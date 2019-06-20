Close

INTERNATIONAL PREMIERES

Men in Black: International premieres at Anga Imax

Event was invite-only.

In Summary

•The movie, which is almost two hours long, is the fourth entry in the sci-fi franchise.

by DOUGLAS OKIDDY Photojournalist
Society
20 June 2019 - 00:00
Comedian JB Masanduku.
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Men in Black: International premiered at Anga Imax, Nairobi, last Wednesday. The premiere was an invite-only event.

The movie, which is almost two hours long, is the fourth entry in the sci-fi franchise and comes seven years after MIB 3 and a quarter of a century since Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith first introduced audiences to the top-secret agency.

Men in Black: International attempts to recharge the franchise for today’s audiences, with Chris Hemsworth and his Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson taking over, this time as Agents H and M.

Psychologist Shaleen Kamau and Imax sales and marketing manager Stella Kariuki.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Photographer Waithera Kamau and Edgar Achoka.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Engineer Mary Kimani and businesswoman Irene Wangare.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Businessman Simon Dorbec and entreprenuer Rick Wubs.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Businessman Zeyni Adan takes a selfie.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
