Her life matters

They prayed, danced and sang with the hope that the killings women across the country in the past few months would end.

Event was organised by Embrace Women, a group of women leaders.

Kisumu Woman Rep Rosa Buyu and Hellen Mtawali
Kisumu Woman Rep Rosa Buyu and Hellen Mtawali
Image: Monicah Mwangi

Women, both young and old, activists, leaders and a handful of men on Friday evening were united by a common sense of loss and grief. They prayed, danced and sang with the hope that the killings women across the country in the past few months would end.

The University of Nairobi grounds hosted the women, dressed in white and pink, to decry femicide and ask the government to intervene. Singer Hellen Mtawali, with her commanding voice, led in the song Her life matters. The event was organised by Embrace Women, a group of women leaders.

Muranga Woman Rep Sabina Chege and UoN vice chancellor Peter Mbithi
Muranga Woman Rep Sabina Chege and UoN vice chancellor Peter Mbithi
Image: Monicah Mwangi
Chege, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and University of Nairobi Students Association chairperson Ann Mwangi
Chege, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and University of Nairobi Students Association chairperson Ann Mwangi
Image: Monicah Mwangi
Nominated MP Dennitah Ghati is assisted to the stage.
Nominated MP Dennitah Ghati is assisted to the stage.
Image: Monicah Mwangi
Women lawmakers dance on stage
Women lawmakers dance on stage
Image: Monicah Mwangi
Women take selfies during the function
Women take selfies during the function
Image: Monicah Mwangi

 

 

 

by MONICAH MWANGI Photo Journalist
03 June 2019 - 00:00

