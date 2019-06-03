Women, both young and old, activists, leaders and a handful of men on Friday evening were united by a common sense of loss and grief. They prayed, danced and sang with the hope that the killings women across the country in the past few months would end.

The University of Nairobi grounds hosted the women, dressed in white and pink, to decry femicide and ask the government to intervene. Singer Hellen Mtawali, with her commanding voice, led in the song Her life matters. The event was organised by Embrace Women, a group of women leaders.