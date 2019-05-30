DGM LAUNCH

DGM property & asset management software launched

In Summary

• DGM Property & Asset Management Software was launched at the British High Commission deputy high commissioner Susie Kitchens on Thursday evening

British Deputy High Commissioner Susie Kitchens and World Health Organization's Nadia Nsabimbona.
Image: Enos Teche

DGM property & asset management software was launched at the residence of British Deputy High Commissioner Susie Kitchens last Thursday.

The system, according to CEO Lena Rosenior, offers complimentary products and services in the field of physical asset management, specialising in the tracking of moveable assets using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology.

 

Phatisa Properties' Paul Withe, Businessman Chris Kirubi and Global Property Advice CEO Seeta Shah.
Image: Enos Teche
Red International consultant Catherine Gichunge and Africa Crest Education Real Estate director Freda Either.
Image: Enos Teche
Dadasphere's Valentine Njoroge and Softtribe chairman Herman Chineri-Hesse.
Image: Enos Teche
Simon Page Princewill Omorogiuwa, Chartered Marketer, and TD Consultancy's Toyin Dania.
Image: Enos Teche
Ekar Communications's Eric Rubia and British High Commission's Naomi Kinyanjui.
Image: Enos Teche
Kenbright chief actuary Ezekiel Macharia and director, Strategy and Governance, Wendy Gondi.
Image: Enos Teche
System Hub's sales and commercial head Doreen Gakii with Libra Consulting's Kennedy Njoroge.
Image: Enos Teche
De Grant Management (DGM) chief executive officer Lena Rosenior and Angela Angwenyi hold raffle tickets.
Image: Enos Teche
by Enos Teche
Society
30 May 2019 - 00:00

