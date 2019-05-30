DGM property & asset management software launched

In Summary
• DGM Property & Asset Management Software was launched at the British High Commission deputy high commissioner Susie Kitchens on Thursday evening
DGM property & asset management software was launched at the residence of British Deputy High Commissioner Susie Kitchens last Thursday.
The system, according to CEO Lena Rosenior, offers complimentary products and services in the field of physical asset management, specialising in the tracking of moveable assets using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology.
