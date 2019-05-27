Janet Mbugua calls on MPs to amend menstrual health plan

Award-winning media personality Janet Mbugua has petitioned Parliament to improve on the Menstrual Health Management Policy in Kenya to ensure all women in Kenya are receiving adequate MHM services.

In a statement released on Thursday, Janet said, “As we count down to Menstrual Health Management Day on May 28 (tomorrow), I demand more action and progress towards improved MHM in Kenya.

“Every day, women and girls who lack the income and access to afford sanitary products face significant barriers, including insufficient education about MHM and inadequate access to quality, low-cost products.”

These barriers, she says, hurt women and girls in various ways. There are women who can’t afford menstrual health products and are forced to use homemade materials, which are often ineffective and can lead to infections and other health issues.

There are girls who don’t have access to sanitary products, and as a result, they feel they have no option but to stay home while menstruating, due to fear and shame, which deprives them of getting a quality education.

What’s worse, she says, there are women and girls who are engaging in transactional sex to purchase sanitary products, putting them at risk through negative power dynamics in their intimate relationships and increased chances of unintended pregnancies and/or contracting sexually transmitted diseases.