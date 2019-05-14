MCK holds Business of Truth forum dinner

The Media Council of Kenya on Thursday hosted a dinner for journalists and other communication professionals at the Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel.

The dinner was the culmination of a one-day Business of Truth forum aimed at educating journalists on how to combat fake news and disinformation. It was held in conjunction with US-based NGO World Learning.

In attendance were MCK chief executive David Omwoyo, KUJ secretary general Eric Oduor, CISA president Tabitha Mwangi and project manager Vladimir Spencer.