MCK holds Business of Truth forum dinner

Event was held in conjunction with US-based NGO World Learning.

• The forum educated journalists on how to combat fake news and disinformation.

World Learning's Anna Tadevisyan, Today Is A New Day's Liga Vrtacic and Vlad Spencer
The Media Council of Kenya on Thursday hosted a dinner for journalists and other communication professionals at the Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel. 

The dinner was the culmination of a one-day Business of Truth forum aimed at educating journalists on how to combat fake news and disinformation. It was held in conjunction with US-based NGO World Learning.

In attendance were MCK chief executive David Omwoyo, KUJ secretary general Eric Oduor, CISA president Tabitha Mwangi and project manager Vladimir Spencer.

MCK communications and liaison officer Stella Gakii and US Embassy public affairs counsellor Paul Watzlavick
Devex's Carine Umuhumiza and DCN Africa President Noloyiso Mtembu
Government Task Force on Public Communications chairman David Makali and Hot Rod Band's 'Tawfique' Mike
VOA's Salam Solomon, Network Africa's Aurra Kawanzaruwa, Kristen Hare and Pesacheck's Eric Mugendi
Zambia YFM's Michael Kaluba and Lesotho Public Eye newspaper's Kananelo Boloetse
MCK's Ruth Kwambika and Leo Mutisya, TUK's Joyce Omwoha and Baraka FM's Susan Karago
by MOSES MWANGI
14 May 2019 - 00:00

