Cultural, culinary journey through South India

To celebrate the vibrant culture of South Indian states, Indian High Commissioner Rahul Chhabra on Saturday hosted a cultural extravaganza called, ‘Cultural and culinary journey through alluring South India’.

The event took place at India House, Muthaiga. It showcased unique and delicious cuisine of four South Indian states: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Guests were also treated to mesmerising cultural performances and prizes won through a raffle. Present were Culture CS Amina Mohamed and Defence CS Raychelle Omamo.