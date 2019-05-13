SOCIETY

Cultural, culinary journey through South India

The event took place at India House, Muthaiga

In Summary

• Fiesta featured the unique cuisine of four South Indian states and cultural performances.

Culture CS Amina Mohamed and Indian High Commissioner Rahul Chhabra award a winner at the event
Culture CS Amina Mohamed and Indian High Commissioner Rahul Chhabra award a winner at the event
Image: Victor Imboto

To celebrate the vibrant culture of South Indian states, Indian High Commissioner Rahul Chhabra on Saturday hosted a cultural extravaganza called, ‘Cultural and culinary journey through alluring South India’.

The event took place at India House, Muthaiga. It showcased unique and delicious cuisine of four South Indian states: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Guests were also treated to mesmerising cultural performances and prizes won through a raffle. Present were Culture CS Amina Mohamed and Defence CS Raychelle Omamo.

Defence CS Raychelle Omamo
Defence CS Raychelle Omamo
Image: Victor Imboto
Catalyst Travels tour manager Praachi Gupta, KQ key managers Lucy Mwai and Brenda Naylot and Catalyst MD Sathyamoorthy
Catalyst Travels tour manager Praachi Gupta, KQ key managers Lucy Mwai and Brenda Naylot and Catalyst MD Sathyamoorthy
Image: Victor Imboto
Liaison Communication's Grace Anotley and Bidco CEO Thiagarajan Ramamurthy
Liaison Communication's Grace Anotley and Bidco CEO Thiagarajan Ramamurthy
Image: Victor imboto
Cultural perfomance
Cultural perfomance
Image: Victor Imboto
Malini Chandiramaru, Mandy Vasudev and Anu Surty
Malini Chandiramaru, Mandy Vasudev and Anu Surty
Image: Victor Imboto
by VICTOR IMBOTO
Society
13 May 2019 - 00:00

