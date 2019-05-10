SOCIETY

d.light Solar opens regional office in Eldoret

The office will serve Uasin Gishu county and its environs.

In Summary

• The event was officiated by Governor Jackson Mandago and global d.light CEO Ned Tozun.

d.light MD Africa Michael Walekwa
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a

Global solar distribution company d.light opened its regional office and service centre in Eldoret on April 26 at Kipps Plaza, off Iten Road. The office will serve Uasin Gishu county and its environs. 

The event was officiated by Governor Jackson Mandago and global d.light CEO Ned Tozun.

Mandago praised d.light solar for championing renewable solar energy, creating jobs for the youth and leveraging on innovation and technology to uplift the community. He urged the public to help fight counterfeits and only buy genuine solar products. 

An expert shows how the panels work
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
d.light Kenya MD Jacob Okoth, Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago, d.light CEO Ned Tozun and Eldoret branch manager Mr Kukut
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
d.light employees
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Mandago addresses guests
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
by EZEKIEL AMINGA
Society
10 May 2019 - 00:00

